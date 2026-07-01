IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $40.76 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,532 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 42,447 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Intel were worth $40,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,355 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 599,572 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Trading Up 6.0%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $139.63 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.42. The company has a market cap of $701.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.21 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Melius Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $93.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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