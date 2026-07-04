IFM Investors Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,980 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $5,772,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,544,423 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,702,655,000 after purchasing an additional 55,230 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,954,512 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $5,258,898,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Transdigm Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,293,527,000 after buying an additional 268,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,456,186 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,266,359,000 after buying an additional 67,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,025,591,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transdigm Group alerts: Sign Up

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,349.90 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,123.61 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,241.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1,275.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.Transdigm Group's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,518.25.

View Our Latest Report on TDG

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,596,408. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total value of $12,817,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,259,512.88. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $52,625,524 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Transdigm Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Transdigm Group wasn't on the list.

While Transdigm Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here