IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 2,071 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,625 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $36,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $500.36 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $473.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.36 and a 52-week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $605.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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