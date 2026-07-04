IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 55,802 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,032 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 55,802 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get NLY alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,613,639 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,422,401,000 after buying an additional 3,024,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,425,278 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $608,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,401,487 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $411,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977,329 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $156,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company's stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $22.55 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The company's 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $341.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.27 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.3%. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Annaly Capital Management's dividend payout ratio is currently 101.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.50) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JonesTrading reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NLY

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company's core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Annaly Capital Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Annaly Capital Management wasn't on the list.

While Annaly Capital Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here