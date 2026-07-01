IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,488,172 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 74,684 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in AT&T were worth $43,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T announced an expansion of its Build-A-Plan offering, making wireless plans more customizable and easier to bundle with home internet, which could support customer growth and reduce churn. Article title

AT&T announced an expansion of its offering, making wireless plans more customizable and easier to bundle with home internet, which could support customer growth and reduce churn. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T is heading into its next earnings report with analysts expecting only modest earnings growth, so investors are watching for guidance rather than a major surprise. Article title

AT&T is heading into its next earnings report with analysts expecting only modest earnings growth, so investors are watching for guidance rather than a major surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around AT&T’s valuation and dividend yield continues to frame the stock as a high-yield telecom name, but that support has been overshadowed by recent market selling and index-related pressure. Article title

Commentary around AT&T’s valuation and dividend yield continues to frame the stock as a high-yield telecom name, but that support has been overshadowed by recent market selling and index-related pressure. Negative Sentiment: Reports that SpaceX may enter the mobile phone market intensified fears of new competition for AT&T’s wireless business, contributing to selling across telecom stocks. Article title

Reports that intensified fears of new competition for AT&T’s wireless business, contributing to selling across telecom stocks. Negative Sentiment: AT&T was also hit by broader telecom-sector weakness after reports of satellite connectivity developments, plus concerns about competitive and regulatory headwinds and the CFO’s planned retirement. Article title

AT&T was also hit by broader telecom-sector weakness after reports of satellite connectivity developments, plus concerns about competitive and regulatory headwinds and the CFO’s planned retirement. Negative Sentiment: AT&T hit a new 52-week low, underscoring weak technical momentum and reinforcing bearish trader sentiment. Article title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer cut AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Arete Research upgraded AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

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AT&T Trading Down 5.2%

NYSE T opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $143.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.21. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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