IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,269 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 392.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Transdigm Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,136,719,000 after buying an additional 367,756 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 249,643 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $328,977,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Transdigm Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,818 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $97,293,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transdigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,785,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Transdigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total value of $12,290,622.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,138,801.40. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,724. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $51,417,454 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $1,212.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,123.61 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,194.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,285.63.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.11 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Transdigm Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,524.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

See Also

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