IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 137,580 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 19,910.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,271 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,951,773 shares of the company's stock worth $1,402,945,000 after buying an additional 7,255,083 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 39,228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,895,838 shares of the company's stock worth $139,296,000 after buying an additional 6,878,304 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,939,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,402,212 shares of the company's stock worth $1,167,323,000 after buying an additional 4,820,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 861,152.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,280,425 shares of the company's stock worth $133,592,000 after buying an additional 4,279,928 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 144,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $5,044,858.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 80,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,792.40. This represents a 64.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine Fox sold 21,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $750,619.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 63,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,375.57. The trade was a 25.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,280,269 shares of company stock worth $42,755,980. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEVA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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