IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 6,177 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,667 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company's stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Balance Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 2,564 shares of the company's stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,371,750. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,050,585. The trade was a 82.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Up 2.3%

VRT stock opened at $323.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a PE ratio of 81.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $379.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.32.

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Trending Headlines about Vertiv

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Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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