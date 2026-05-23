IFP Advisors Inc Buys 19,333 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 196.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,197 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 19,333 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,739,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 13,155 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,730 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "hold" rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $66.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.64. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.36 and a one year high of $68.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.99%.

Key Dominion Energy News

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Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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