IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,214 shares of the software giant's stock after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of IFP Advisors Inc's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Microsoft were worth $94,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,653,206 shares of the software giant's stock worth $117,744,959,000 after buying an additional 8,944,917 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,338,370,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 64,375,360 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $24,013,297,000 after acquiring an additional 543,172 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,306,443,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Microsoft by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 46,694,778 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $17,418,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 86,525 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $43,388,826.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 486,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $244,092,173.98. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,892,772. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 147,809 shares of company stock worth $74,769,646 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Recent Microsoft Headlines

These are some of the MSFT headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow last quarter despite spending $45.2 billion on capital expenditures. Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached $677 billion—evidence of demand that could help justify the AI investment. Article: Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 13%, Is Microsoft a Buy Now?

Microsoft generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow last quarter despite spending $45.2 billion on capital expenditures. Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached $677 billion—evidence of demand that could help justify the AI investment. Negative Sentiment: A major Microsoft 365 outage that lasted nearly 24 hours prompted a company-wide “Code Red” effort to speed up future fixes. The disruption could renew concerns about cloud-service reliability, although Microsoft is targeting much faster global recovery. Article: Microsoft Launches Code Red After 24-Hour Outage

A major Microsoft 365 outage that lasted nearly 24 hours prompted a company-wide “Code Red” effort to speed up future fixes. The disruption could renew concerns about cloud-service reliability, although Microsoft is targeting much faster global recovery. Negative Sentiment: AI-related capital spending and the depreciation expense associated with infrastructure investment remain potential headwinds for near-term cash flow and profits. These concerns may weigh on sentiment even as Azure growth and cash generation remain strong. Article: Is Microsoft Stock Worth Owning as AI Capex Weighs on Free Cash Flow?

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $489.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's 50-day moving average is $519.55 and its 200 day moving average is $444.88. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $349.20 and a 1 year high of $559.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 31.28%. Microsoft's revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Microsoft from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $610.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $612.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

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