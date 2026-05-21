IFP Advisors Inc Buys 5,986 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 176.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,369 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,003,715 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $932,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,972 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,199.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,864,701 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $868,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,239 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 487,697 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $223,005,000 after acquiring an additional 358,687 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,815,007 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $829,930,000 after acquiring an additional 323,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,233,740 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,850,687,000 after acquiring an additional 322,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company's stock.

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Deere & Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $541.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $543.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $612.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $655.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $561.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $433.00 and a 12 month high of $674.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company's 50-day moving average price is $579.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.38.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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