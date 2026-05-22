IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in American Express Company $AXP

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in American Express were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,881,546 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,950,095,000 after buying an additional 146,586 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in American Express by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,122,335 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,701,435,000 after buying an additional 24,297 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,452,660 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,479,019,000 after buying an additional 29,331 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 27.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,310,515,000 after buying an additional 845,283 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,483,876 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,157,204,000 after buying an additional 83,189 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express announced a strategic partnership with Fanatics that includes a co-branded Fanatics American Express card, exclusive fan experiences, and broader payment acceptance across select Fanatics channels, which could help drive new card acquisitions and spending volume. Article Title

American Express announced a strategic partnership with Fanatics that includes a co-branded Fanatics American Express card, exclusive fan experiences, and broader payment acceptance across select Fanatics channels, which could help drive new card acquisitions and spending volume. Positive Sentiment: AmEx expanded its sports-commerce strategy with Fanatics through a rewards integration and new card offering, reinforcing its premium brand and loyalty ecosystem. Article Title

AmEx expanded its sports-commerce strategy with Fanatics through a rewards integration and new card offering, reinforcing its premium brand and loyalty ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Multiple commentary pieces pointed to American Express as one of Warren Buffett’s favorite long-term holdings, which can support investor confidence in AXP’s durable business model and valuation. Article Title

Multiple commentary pieces pointed to American Express as one of Warren Buffett’s favorite long-term holdings, which can support investor confidence in AXP’s durable business model and valuation. Positive Sentiment: American Express and Main Street America awarded more than $10 million in grants to over 500 small businesses, underscoring the company’s ongoing support for Main Street merchants and small-business relationships. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $323.00 to $322.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $345.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $359.05.

Read Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $309.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $281.46 and a 1-year high of $387.49. The company's fifty day moving average is $311.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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