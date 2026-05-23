IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 6,172.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,039 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in MasTec were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Mizuho raised their target price on MasTec from $428.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on MasTec from $425.00 to $518.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on MasTec from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $459.28.

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Insider Activity at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,177,394. The trade was a 27.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,759 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

MasTec Stock Down 1.7%

MTZ stock opened at $382.24 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.60 and a twelve month high of $441.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $360.61 and a 200 day moving average of $279.78.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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