IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 81.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,244 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total value of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,301,406.40. The trade was a 34.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Samir Mehta sold 5,528 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $2,047,128.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,872,201.92. This represents a 41.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,365 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,117 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $354.75.

Read Our Latest Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $312.12 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $235.72 and a fifty-two week high of $379.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies's payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

See Also

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