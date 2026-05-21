IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,086 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $92.22 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $92.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.77 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.35 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 19,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,444 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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