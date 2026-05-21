IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD - Free Report) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,967 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,025 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc's holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,867,267 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,962,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,044 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 12,133.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,614,878 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $365,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536,283 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 28.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,828,110 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $687,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,589 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,122 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $552,788,000 after purchasing an additional 98,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,007,738 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $312,206,000 after purchasing an additional 524,737 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DD. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $25.10 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $52.66. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -787.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. DuPont de Nemours's payout ratio is currently -1,333.33%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

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