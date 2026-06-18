III Capital Management Boosts Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

III Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,850 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries accounts for approximately 0.7% of III Capital Management's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. III Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Mohawk Industries worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $2,222,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 96,995 shares of the company's stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 61,035 shares during the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $12,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 3,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,026,281.76. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $527,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,638,250. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,419. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Zacks Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $109.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore set a $110.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $121.00 to $96.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $123.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MHK opened at $107.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.74. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.99 and a 1-year high of $143.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.77%.Mohawk Industries's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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