Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 8,336 Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,536 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Labcorp worth $15,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Labcorp in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Labcorp by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Labcorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 64,547 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $17,222,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Labcorp by 16.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in Labcorp in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company's stock.

Get Labcorp alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Labcorp from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Labcorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Labcorp from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LH

Labcorp Stock Performance

Shares of LH opened at $282.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The business's 50 day moving average price is $265.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.80. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.81 and a 52 week high of $293.72.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Labcorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.350 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Labcorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,903 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $1,502,313.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 107,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,291,053. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kathryn W. Kyle sold 762 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.89, for a total transaction of $201,084.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,212.57. The trade was a 16.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 6,991 shares of company stock worth $1,796,696 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Labcorp Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp NYSE: LH, is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp's core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Labcorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Labcorp wasn't on the list.

While Labcorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here