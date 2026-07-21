Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,174 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $98.75. The company has a market cap of $183.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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