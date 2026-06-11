Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 60,497 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,156 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 60,497 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Duke Energy were worth $34,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DUK. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Duke Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $141.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

Key Duke Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $2,487,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,205.74. The trade was a 17.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $438,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,680,087.25. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $125.13 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $126.42 and its 200 day moving average is $123.99. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $113.66 and a 52 week high of $134.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

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