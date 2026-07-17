Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $14.33 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,438 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,919,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $16,044,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,015,897,000 after purchasing an additional 287,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $4,929,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,325,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 55,969 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. HSBC downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $530.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $468.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $500.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $503.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.22 and a 1 year high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,630 shares of company stock worth $152,147,456. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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