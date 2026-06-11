Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $18.26 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,735 shares of the company's stock after selling 45,887 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $18,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock worth $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock worth $9,599,882,000 after purchasing an additional 805,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock worth $3,976,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,529 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $130.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.68 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The business's fifty day moving average price is $140.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.11.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Weiss Ratings lowered Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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