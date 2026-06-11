Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $22.70 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 19,994 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $22,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in T-Mobile US by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 14,366 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 104,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $21,249,000 after acquiring an additional 26,969 shares during the period. Finally, North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 3.4%

TMUS stock opened at $185.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $191.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.02 and a 52 week high of $261.56. The company has a market capitalization of $200.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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