Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8.50 Million Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,912 shares of the company's stock after selling 105,648 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graney & King LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company's stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company's stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.09.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.The firm's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $426,471.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,474.35. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kraft Heinz from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research raised Kraft Heinz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $23.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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