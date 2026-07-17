Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $9.74 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,657 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 29,260 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,747,646,000 after acquiring an additional 98,242 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 407,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,222 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $344,410,000 after acquiring an additional 396,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts have become more upbeat on Schwab’s upcoming Q2 results , with the most accurate earnings estimate now above the consensus ahead of the July 21 report, suggesting a better-than-expected quarter may be possible.

Analysts have become more upbeat on , with the most accurate earnings estimate now above the consensus ahead of the July 21 report, suggesting a better-than-expected quarter may be possible. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around the earnings preview points to stronger trading revenue, higher net interest revenue, and rising asset management fees , all of which could support earnings growth if client activity remains firm.

Coverage around the earnings preview points to , all of which could support earnings growth if client activity remains firm. Positive Sentiment: A separate valuation-focused article said SCHW still looks reasonably cheap versus its estimated intrinsic value, with some models implying upside if earnings continue to improve.

A separate valuation-focused article said versus its estimated intrinsic value, with some models implying upside if earnings continue to improve. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab’s annual RIA survey highlighted that client firms still face organic growth and hiring challenges , which is useful context for the wealth-management backdrop but not a direct near-term catalyst for the stock.

Schwab’s annual RIA survey highlighted that client firms still face , which is useful context for the wealth-management backdrop but not a direct near-term catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: One article revisited the company’s Q2 performance expectations and key metrics , keeping focus on the upcoming earnings release rather than introducing a new business development.

One article revisited the company’s , keeping focus on the upcoming earnings release rather than introducing a new business development. Neutral Sentiment: A Bloomberg piece about the drop in microcap IPOs after regulatory crackdowns reflects a broader market and regulatory trend, but it does not appear to materially affect Schwab’s fundamentals directly.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $200,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,373,937.38. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 6,520 shares of company stock worth $622,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $178.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.51 and a 200-day moving average of $95.32. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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