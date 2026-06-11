Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,048 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 60,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of BSX opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.49. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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