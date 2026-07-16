Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,224 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $147.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $167.25. The company has a market cap of $344.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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