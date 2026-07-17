Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,154 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 34,878 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $10,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.7% in the first quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH now owns 58,328 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 175,596 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 31,296 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the technology company's stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 67,519 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 283,119 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 24,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $64.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,808,425.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,144,667.54. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $911,072.50. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,102 shares of company stock worth $5,038,662. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $33.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $39.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.65.

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About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Further Reading

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