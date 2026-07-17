Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 13,595 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,295 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,750,490 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $371,704,000 after acquiring an additional 70,938 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $186.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $153.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.19 and a 52-week high of $178.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company's 50 day moving average is $149.33 and its 200 day moving average is $143.96.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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