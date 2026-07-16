Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 17,713 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,340 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 17,713 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Tesla were worth $54,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $364.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $408.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $394.35 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $410.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.77. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.82 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 361.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

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About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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