Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 7,393 Shares of Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,114 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Five Below were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc raised its position in Five Below by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 3,948 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. Barclays cut their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $224.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Five Below from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.90.

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Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $202.63 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $251.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.05.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.45. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.67%.The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

See Also

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