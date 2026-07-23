Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 11,008 Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,008 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $291,352.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,505,129.91. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $398,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $826,381.08. This trade represents a 32.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,045,078 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $137.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 979.86, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.78. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $139.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.24. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $157.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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