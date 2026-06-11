Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,656 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 78,784 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $17,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,456,809.45. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $203,046.38. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 182,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,508.58. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $752,089. 12.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $31.87 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The company has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

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