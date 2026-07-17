Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,036 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 77,555 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of FirstEnergy worth $14,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FE shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of FirstEnergy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings cut FirstEnergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.17 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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