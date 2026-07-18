Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,304 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get GE Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock worth $2,024,413,000 after buying an additional 65,595,733 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $4,444,736,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 382.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $849,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,321 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,200.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 28,277.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $307,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $370.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GE

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE GE opened at $348.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $363.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $336.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $254.66 and a 52 week high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business's revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here