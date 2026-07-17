Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,022 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 82,221 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,279,046 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,214,390,000 after purchasing an additional 902,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,051,776 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,152,819,000 after purchasing an additional 162,774 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,433,611 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $871,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,873,514 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $791,703,000 after purchasing an additional 184,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,157,047 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $758,004,000 after buying an additional 336,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company's stock.

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Tractor Supply News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tractor Supply this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tractor Supply’s Q2 2026 preview points to year-over-year revenue and EPS growth, helped by gross-margin improvement even as SG&A costs rise and discretionary demand remains soft. Article Title

Tractor Supply’s Q2 2026 preview points to year-over-year revenue and EPS growth, helped by gross-margin improvement even as SG&A costs rise and discretionary demand remains soft. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street still expects earnings growth in the next report, but one preview notes TSCO may not have the right combination of factors for an earnings beat, keeping expectations cautious. Article Title

Wall Street still expects earnings growth in the next report, but one preview notes TSCO may not have the right combination of factors for an earnings beat, keeping expectations cautious. Neutral Sentiment: Several article roundups highlighted conflicting analyst views on Tractor Supply, reinforcing uncertainty rather than providing a clear catalyst. Article Title

Several article roundups highlighted conflicting analyst views on Tractor Supply, reinforcing uncertainty rather than providing a clear catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Another market note said analysts are offering fresh sector insights on TSCO, but no major new company-specific catalyst was identified. Article Title

Another market note said analysts are offering fresh sector insights on TSCO, but no major new company-specific catalyst was identified. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target on TSCO to $35 from $47, signaling a more cautious outlook even while keeping an overweight rating. Article Title

Wells Fargo lowered its price target on TSCO to $35 from $47, signaling a more cautious outlook even while keeping an overweight rating. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Tractor Supply from hold to strong sell, adding to bearish sentiment ahead of earnings. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $31.01 on Friday. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 6.91%.The firm's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Tractor Supply's payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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