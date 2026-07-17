Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 112,969 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,228 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 112,969 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Intel were worth $15,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc lifted its position in Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Intel from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $96.98 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $487.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.42 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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