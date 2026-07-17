Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 49,920 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 49,920 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,479,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031,162 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,445,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,481,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,192,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,235,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,113,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,218,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,342,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,830,986,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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