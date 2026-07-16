Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 7,187 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,119 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 7,187 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $25,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,938 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,210 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,236 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $329.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $349.35. The firm's 50-day moving average is $312.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.71. The stock has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Travelers Companies from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $316.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $297.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners set a $322.00 target price on Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $329.11.

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Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total transaction of $483,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 259,590 shares in the company, valued at $80,639,037.60. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $2,079,633.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,010.86. This trade represents a 12.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,573 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,146. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report).

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