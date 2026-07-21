Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $2.17 Million Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMTM. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amentum during the 4th quarter valued at $284,614,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Amentum by 8,467.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,794,417 shares of the company's stock worth $81,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,801 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amentum by 13.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,116,835 shares of the company's stock worth $529,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at $66,529,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the second quarter valued at $32,576,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMTM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amentum from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amentum from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amentum presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amentum

Amentum Price Performance

Amentum stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.35. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Amentum had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company's revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amentum Profile

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

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