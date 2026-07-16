Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,523 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 10,246 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $30,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Qualcomm in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $177.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company's fifty day moving average price is $209.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.43. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The company has a market capitalization of $187.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Freedom Capital cut shares of Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $221.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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