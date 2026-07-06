Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Holdings Lifted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,286 shares of the life sciences company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Illumina were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in Illumina by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 195 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Securities Group raised Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $148.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Illumina

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN opened at $188.68 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $154.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 235,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total transaction of $38,453,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,830,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $463,146,860.76. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott D. Ericksen sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,360. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock worth $155,710,908 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Illumina, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Illumina wasn't on the list.

While Illumina currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here