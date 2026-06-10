Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,096,147 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 654,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 3.1% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $390,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. New Street Research dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $208.19 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $140.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $204.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,622,461 shares of company stock worth $332,629,083. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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