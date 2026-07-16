IMC Chicago LLC Acquires Shares of 3,464,915 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,464,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $165,346,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 1.61% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 51.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 555,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,734,000 after buying an additional 189,669 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 787,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,700,000 after buying an additional 158,687 shares during the last quarter.

Get CEF alerts: Sign Up

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 0.7%

CEF opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.20. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $61.38.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust NYSEAMERICAN: CEF is a closed-end investment trust that provides investors with direct exposure to physical gold and silver bullion. Established in 2019 and sponsored by Sprott Asset Management, the trust holds allocated London Good Delivery gold bars and London Silver Fix silver bars in secure vaults, offering a transparent alternative to traditional equity- or futures-based precious metals vehicles. Each trust unit represents a proportional interest in the bullion holdings, and investors gain ownership of the underlying metal without assuming the logistics of purchase, storage, or insurance.

To maintain its inventory, the trust purchases bullion through approved bullion dealers and London bullion market participants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust wasn't on the list.

While Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here