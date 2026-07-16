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IMC Chicago LLC Takes $956,000 Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares $QQQE

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares logo with background
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Key Points

  • IMC Chicago LLC opened a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) during the first quarter, buying 9,707 shares valued at about $956,000.
  • Other institutional investors also increased or initiated stakes in QQQE, including Sanctuary Advisors, Fifth Third Bancorp, and World Investment Advisors, signaling broader hedge fund interest in the ETF.
  • QQQE was trading around $118.73, near its 52-week high of $123.26, and recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.1895 per share, which works out to an annualized yield of about 0.6%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $956,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company's stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Baer Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,676 shares of the company's stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.2% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the company's stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $118.73 on Thursday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $123.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.52. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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