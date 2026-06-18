Immersion Capital LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Immersion Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up 7.3% of Immersion Capital LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Immersion Capital LLP's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,668 shares of the company's stock worth $63,666,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 41.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,619 shares of the company's stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 65,945 shares of the company's stock worth $25,650,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 5.0% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,371 shares of the company's stock worth $16,478,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 111.8% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,911 shares of the company's stock worth $17,080,000 after buying an additional 23,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $411.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $363.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $408.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $416.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.4%

ELV opened at $392.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $372.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.21. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $426.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.97 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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