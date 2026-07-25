Immunome, Inc. $IMNM Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM - Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,021 shares of the company's stock after selling 128,102 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Immunome worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Immunome by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,421,987 shares of the company's stock worth $288,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Immunome by 8,659.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,855,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,144 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Immunome by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,685,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,432 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,710,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunome by 271.2% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,618,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Get Immunome alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 10,500 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $204,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $844,421.75. This trade represents a 31.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lechleider sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,244,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $357,509.10. This represents a 77.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 472,142 shares of company stock worth $10,262,648. Company insiders own 7.21% of the company's stock.

Immunome Trading Up 0.9%

IMNM stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. Immunome, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. On average, research analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Immunome from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Immunome from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Immunome from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMNM

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome's approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company's lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Immunome, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Immunome wasn't on the list.

While Immunome currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here