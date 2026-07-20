Impact Investors Inc Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Impact Investors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 153.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Impact Investors Inc's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Impact Investors Inc's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $49,997,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amazon.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,942 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 30,444 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $239,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 484,527 shares in the company, valued at $116,175,038.79. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,274 shares of company stock valued at $38,716,204. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.0%

AMZN opened at $247.27 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $250.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Amazon.com from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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