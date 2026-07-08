Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires 2,156 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,005 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $30,534,239,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,338,397,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 855.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,525,280 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,546,413,000 after buying an additional 13,004,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,969,322 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $165,567,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,910,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Stock Up 0.2%

Alphabet stock opened at $367.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.77 and a 12-month high of $408.61. The firm's fifty day moving average is $372.05 and its 200 day moving average is $335.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet is drawing bullish sentiment from investors and analysts as a top AI name, with one report highlighting billionaire Jeffrey Talpins’ view that GOOGL is among the best AI stocks to own.

Alphabet is drawing bullish sentiment from investors and analysts as a top AI name, with one report highlighting billionaire Jeffrey Talpins’ view that GOOGL is among the best AI stocks to own. Positive Sentiment: Google-backed Proxima Fusion raised €411 million in a major financing round, underscoring Alphabet’s continued involvement in frontier energy and AI-adjacent innovation. Reuters article

Google-backed Proxima Fusion raised €411 million in a major financing round, underscoring Alphabet’s continued involvement in frontier energy and AI-adjacent innovation. Positive Sentiment: Coverage focused on Google Cloud suggests the segment is increasingly seen as a key growth engine for Alphabet, reinforcing the market’s confidence in its AI and cloud strategy. Trefis article

Coverage focused on Google Cloud suggests the segment is increasingly seen as a key growth engine for Alphabet, reinforcing the market’s confidence in its AI and cloud strategy. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet continues to be highlighted in “final trades” and stock-picking segments, which can support near-term sentiment by keeping the name in focus for traders. Benzinga article

Alphabet continues to be highlighted in “final trades” and stock-picking segments, which can support near-term sentiment by keeping the name in focus for traders. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet announced its Made by Google Pixel event for August 12, which keeps hardware and consumer-device expectations in view but is not a major immediate catalyst.

Alphabet announced its Made by Google Pixel event for August 12, which keeps hardware and consumer-device expectations in view but is not a major immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing Alphabet with Palantir and Taiwan Semiconductor mostly frame GOOGL as a benchmark AI and cloud leader rather than signaling a direct new catalyst.

Articles comparing Alphabet with Palantir and Taiwan Semiconductor mostly frame GOOGL as a benchmark AI and cloud leader rather than signaling a direct new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: TechCrunch reported that Google is expanding AI training to include more user-uploaded media by default unless users opt out, which could revive privacy concerns and regulatory scrutiny. TechCrunch article

TechCrunch reported that Google is expanding AI training to include more user-uploaded media by default unless users opt out, which could revive privacy concerns and regulatory scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: BusinessInsider noted that Waymo faces growing competition in robotaxi usage from Zoox, reminding investors that Alphabet’s autonomous-driving efforts still face competitive pressure. BusinessInsider article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.28, for a total value of $39,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,615,656.24. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $545,941.03. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 160,465 shares of company stock worth $8,020,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $355.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. President Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Dbs Bank increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $413.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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