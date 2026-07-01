Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,477 shares of the company's stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 154,258 shares of the company's stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 92.1% during the first quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 116,453 shares of the company's stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 55,838 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HST. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HST

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $358,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 682,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,688,047. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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